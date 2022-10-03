Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL at 34; Won Super Bowl 47 with Ravens

Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL at 34; Won Super Bowl 47 with RavensOctober 3, 2022
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Longtime Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons Monday.
Smith will officially announce his retirement at a Monday press conference after signing a one-day contract.
