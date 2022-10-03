X

    Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL at 34; Won Super Bowl 47 with Ravens

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 3, 2022

    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Longtime Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons Monday.

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    Jimmy Smith, Forever a Raven. 💜 <a href="https://t.co/nIfgkjvbQv">pic.twitter.com/nIfgkjvbQv</a>

    Smith will officially announce his retirement at a Monday press conference after signing a one-day contract.

