Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL at 34; Won Super Bowl 47 with Ravens

Longtime Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons Monday.

Smith will officially announce his retirement at a Monday press conference after signing a one-day contract.

