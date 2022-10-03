X

    Patrick Mahomes Sends LeBron James, Twitter into Frenzy as Chiefs Top Tom Brady, Bucs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 3, 2022

    Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

    Tom Brady may be the GOAT, but Sunday belonged to the younger legend in the making.

    Patrick Mahomes put on an absolute show and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes finished 23-of-37 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as Kansas City bounced back from a loss to the Indianapolis Colts and improved to 3-1.

    Mahomes wasn't just impressive from a statistical standpoint.

    He unleashed the full bag of tricks right from the start, directing touchdown drives on four of the Chiefs' first five possessions. Whether he was unleashing sidearm passes, throwing with defenders draped all over him or fitting passes through the tightest of windows, Tampa Bay's vaunted defense never had a chance.

    Never was that clearer than Mahomes' second touchdown pass, which came on a jaw-dropping play as he scrambled to the right, evaded two potential sacks, flipped the ball to Clyde Edwards-Helaire right before he was hit and got social media buzzing in the process:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    MAHOMES IS UNREAL 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/rwsDTey5ah">pic.twitter.com/rwsDTey5ah</a>

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    Patrick Mahomes scrambled 39.4 yards before finding Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a 2-yard TD.<br><br>Mahomes has thrown 4 TD passes in his career after scrambling 30+ yards. No other QB has more than one since 2018.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsTB</a> | Powered by <a href="https://twitter.com/awscloud?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@awscloud</a> <a href="https://t.co/DX2HvcJm3a">pic.twitter.com/DX2HvcJm3a</a>

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    <a href="https://t.co/1p2o6d5cJd">pic.twitter.com/1p2o6d5cJd</a>

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Patty Mahomes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. So damn good!! 🪄

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    Damn <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> that’s tough!!

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Alright.<br><br>Now.<br><br>That's nuts.<br><br>I mean, I know so many folks think the media makes too much of Mahomes.<br><br>But that is crazy.

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    Mahomes just making it up as he goes haha. What a freaking play

    Judy Battista @judybattista

    Holy god, Patrick Mahomes.

    Tom Ignudo @TomIgnudo

    Mahomes is just straight up not fair. Unreal quarterback play.

    Jeff Rosen @jeff_rosen88

    Get outta here. Put that in the Mahomes Career Highlights right now.

    Jeff Rosen @jeff_rosen88

    Defending Patrick Mahomes, a guy who you literally never know what he's gonna/can do? That, friends, is one unenviably impossible task.

    Brad Galli @BradGalli

    Patrick Mahomes STOP IT 💀<br><br>That is wizardry

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    Mahomes that was crazy

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Chiefs really scored a TD in the first 46 secs 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/dIXNJRH7Nm">pic.twitter.com/dIXNJRH7Nm</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Mahomes isn't fair 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/CBxXNqzoKj">pic.twitter.com/CBxXNqzoKj</a>

    The touchdown was part of a dazzling performance from the Chiefs that also included a quick-strike touchdown to Travis Kelce after the Buccaneers fumbled on the opening kickoff, Edwards-Helaire scoring on a wildcat handoff from Jerick McKinnon and tight end Noah Gray scoring on a sneak play when he took the snap.

    The second half didn't feature as many fireworks, but Mahomes did enough to keep Brady and Co. at bay with a touchdown pass to Jody Fortson and multiple field goal drives to put the finishing touches on his brilliant showing.

    Next up is an AFC West showdown against the rival Las Vegas Raiders, so Mahomes will look to keep his magic rolling in another important contest.

