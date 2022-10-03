Patrick Mahomes Sends LeBron James, Twitter into Frenzy as Chiefs Top Tom Brady, Bucs

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady may be the GOAT, but Sunday belonged to the younger legend in the making.

Patrick Mahomes put on an absolute show and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes finished 23-of-37 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as Kansas City bounced back from a loss to the Indianapolis Colts and improved to 3-1.

Mahomes wasn't just impressive from a statistical standpoint.

He unleashed the full bag of tricks right from the start, directing touchdown drives on four of the Chiefs' first five possessions. Whether he was unleashing sidearm passes, throwing with defenders draped all over him or fitting passes through the tightest of windows, Tampa Bay's vaunted defense never had a chance.

Never was that clearer than Mahomes' second touchdown pass, which came on a jaw-dropping play as he scrambled to the right, evaded two potential sacks, flipped the ball to Clyde Edwards-Helaire right before he was hit and got social media buzzing in the process:

The touchdown was part of a dazzling performance from the Chiefs that also included a quick-strike touchdown to Travis Kelce after the Buccaneers fumbled on the opening kickoff, Edwards-Helaire scoring on a wildcat handoff from Jerick McKinnon and tight end Noah Gray scoring on a sneak play when he took the snap.

The second half didn't feature as many fireworks, but Mahomes did enough to keep Brady and Co. at bay with a touchdown pass to Jody Fortson and multiple field goal drives to put the finishing touches on his brilliant showing.

Next up is an AFC West showdown against the rival Las Vegas Raiders, so Mahomes will look to keep his magic rolling in another important contest.