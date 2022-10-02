Packers' Aaron Rodgers Becomes 5th Player in NFL History With 500 Total TD Passes

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined an exclusive club Sunday.

With his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs against the New England Patriots, Rodgers now has thrown 500 touchdown passes in the regular season and playoffs combined. He's just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to reach the monumental milestone.

Rodgers, who also threw a touchdown earlier in the game to tight end Robert Tonyan, joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as the only signal-callers to achieve the feat. Manning (579) and Favre (552) are already in the Hall of Fame, while Brees (608) is surely on his way when he becomes eligible in 2026.

Brady is the only player besides Rodgers who is still active, and he is the only player to surpass 700 touchdown passes as he enters Sunday with 713. Rodgers also joins Brady and Brees as the only players to throw 500 touchdowns with a single team.

The reigning NFL MVP for the past two seasons, Rodgers has shown no signs of slowing down with age. The 38-year-old is already in the top 10 for career completions, passing yards and passer rating.

Green Bay's offense has gotten off to a slow start to the 2022 season. Rodgers has been getting used to a new crop of wide receivers thanks to an influx of rookies and the departure of star wideout Davante Adams, who caught the most touchdowns from the 10-time Pro Bowler.

It appears that Rodgers is starting to get a better feel for his new targets as the season progresses, which should result in more touchdown passes to add to his legendary career.