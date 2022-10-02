Cowboys' Dak Prescott Gets Custom Diamond 'D4K' Chain Reportedly Worth $100K

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dak Prescott remains out with a thumb injury, but he's looking good off the field.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback got himself a new custom chain worth about $100,000, per TMZ Sports:

Jason of Beverly Hills made the custom piece, which features 35 carats of diamonds.

The next challenge for Prescott—who signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in 2021—is getting back on the field after a Week 1 injury that required thumb surgery. He's hoping to return for Week 5, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.