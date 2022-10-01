Twitter Starts Jahmyr Gibbs' Heisman Campaign as RB Stars in Alabama Win vs. Arkansas

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

One Heisman Trophy winner went down, but a new contender potentially emerged.

That's the story that played out Saturday in No. 2 Alabama's 49-26 win over No. 20 Arkansas after Bryce Young exited in the second quarter due to a shoulder injury and did not return.

The Crimson Tide offense sputtered initially in Young's absence, which opened the door for Arkansas. The Razorbacks trimmed the margin to 28-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

Then Jahmyr Gibbs happened.

A 77-yard run by Jalen Milroe helped set up a Jase McClellan touchdown to provide Alabama with more breathing room at the 14:09 mark of the final frame. Gibbs took over the proceedings from there with touchdown runs of 72 and 76 yards.

Gibbs trailed McClellan as the team's leading rusher entering Saturday, yet the hype train is already careening off the rails.

Nick Saban's squad plays Texas A&M at home next week, a matchup that's looking a little easier now than it did entering the season. Still, the health of Young will be a major storyline leading up to the contest.

Granted, with Gibbs' home-run ability, Young's availability may not matter all that much. He can turn a game on its head with just one or two touches, which is exactly what he did against Arkansas.

The secret is certainly out on the Georgia Tech transfer.