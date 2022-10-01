X

    Twitter Starts Jahmyr Gibbs' Heisman Campaign as RB Stars in Alabama Win vs. Arkansas

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 1, 2022

    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    One Heisman Trophy winner went down, but a new contender potentially emerged.

    That's the story that played out Saturday in No. 2 Alabama's 49-26 win over No. 20 Arkansas after Bryce Young exited in the second quarter due to a shoulder injury and did not return.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bryce Young was frustrated heading to the medical tent with an apparent shoulder injury<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/SEConCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SEConCBS</a>)<a href="https://t.co/KcIgmNZUbj">pic.twitter.com/KcIgmNZUbj</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    "He's got a shoulder injury. I don't know the extent of it...they worked on him inside." <br><br>Nick Saban to <a href="https://twitter.com/JennyDell_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JennyDell_</a> on Bryce Young's injury at halftime. <a href="https://t.co/flmB6m9Jbq">pic.twitter.com/flmB6m9Jbq</a>

    The Crimson Tide offense sputtered initially in Young's absence, which opened the door for Arkansas. The Razorbacks trimmed the margin to 28-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

    Then Jahmyr Gibbs happened.

    A 77-yard run by Jalen Milroe helped set up a Jase McClellan touchdown to provide Alabama with more breathing room at the 14:09 mark of the final frame. Gibbs took over the proceedings from there with touchdown runs of 72 and 76 yards.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    GIBBS. IS. GONE. <br><br>Note: he is very, very fast. <a href="https://t.co/tAMfzPvkc4">pic.twitter.com/tAMfzPvkc4</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Jahmyr Gibbs goes off again and then hits them with the "Night, Night." <a href="https://t.co/u3hN9uu6Ze">pic.twitter.com/u3hN9uu6Ze</a>

    Gibbs trailed McClellan as the team's leading rusher entering Saturday, yet the hype train is already careening off the rails.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jahmyr Gibbs is HIM. <a href="https://t.co/ssNxYEPcVI">pic.twitter.com/ssNxYEPcVI</a>

    Matt Scalici @MattScalici

    Jahmyr Gibbs Heisman campaign has begun

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Mark McMillian @MarkMcMillian29

    Gibbs is running like he’s in the Olympics good lawd that young man is fast WOW <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ROLLTIDE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ROLLTIDE</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Jahmyr Gibbs RB1 dawg <a href="https://twitter.com/DP_NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DP_NFL</a> !! Good gawd almighty !!

    Chris McCulley @ChrisMcCulleyTV

    Ummmm Alabama has another Heisman candidate and it’s not Bryce Young or Will Anderson

    Michael Felder @InTheBleachers

    Gibbs is just going full sicko mode

    Nick Saban's squad plays Texas A&M at home next week, a matchup that's looking a little easier now than it did entering the season. Still, the health of Young will be a major storyline leading up to the contest.

    Granted, with Gibbs' home-run ability, Young's availability may not matter all that much. He can turn a game on its head with just one or two touches, which is exactly what he did against Arkansas.

    The secret is certainly out on the Georgia Tech transfer.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.