    Dez Bryant, Meek Mill Make $20K Bet on Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 6 Matchup

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 30, 2022

    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The stakes will be high come NFL Week 6, when the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys face off for the first of their two NFC East rivalry games this season.

    Especially for Meek Mill and Dez Bryant.

    The rapper, who hails from Philadelphia, and the former Cowboys receiver appeared to agree on a $20,000 bet for the Oct. 16 matchup in Philadelphia:

    MeekMill @MeekMill

    Who from Dallas wanna bet when Dallas play the eagles … let’s get this out the way early … I got whatever on eagles

    MeekMill @MeekMill

    Bet 👌🏾 <a href="https://t.co/ObR6Ub9CeH">https://t.co/ObR6Ub9CeH</a>

    The Eagles look like the favorites at the moment after an impressive 3-0 start. The Cowboys, however, have weathered the early storm that came with a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the absence of the injured Dak Prescott, winning two in a row with Cooper Rush under center.

    Prescott seems likely to be back for that matchup, only adding to the intrigue.

    Of course, there is never a shortage of drama when these two traditional rivals face off. For Meek Mill and Bryant, there will be 20,000 reasons to care when these two teams meet in a few weeks.

