AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 30

Friday's lineup (Credit: AEW)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on September 30.

Following The Acclaimed defeating Swerve in Our Glory for the AEW tag titles, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were immediately thrown into the fire when Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade received a title shot in a triple threat match.

John Silver took on Rush, Willow Nightingale faced Jamie Hayter, and Lee Moriarty battled Fuego Del Sol. We also got a special appearance from Hook.

Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's show.