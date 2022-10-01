AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 30October 1, 2022
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 30
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on September 30.
Following The Acclaimed defeating Swerve in Our Glory for the AEW tag titles, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were immediately thrown into the fire when Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade received a title shot in a triple threat match.
John Silver took on Rush, Willow Nightingale faced Jamie Hayter, and Lee Moriarty battled Fuego Del Sol. We also got a special appearance from Hook.
Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's show.
The Acclaimed vs. Private Party vs. Butcher and Blade (AEW Tag Titles)
- AEW giving The Acclaimed an entrance while having the other two teams in the ring was smart. It gave fans some fun moments with their entrance while still saving some time.
- Bowens using a leg drop as a scissor move is kind of dumb, but also really funny and something he should probably keep doing.
- Bowens could have a great run as a singles star if The Acclaimed ever breaks up. He's got a lot of great qualities.
Rampage kicked off with the three-way match for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were defending their recently-won titles against The Butcher and the Blade, and the team of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.
Bowens and Kassidy had a nice exchange to get the action started. They even shook hands after it was over to show a little respect.
What followed was exactly what you would expect. All three teams took turns controlling the pace so the match felt competitive, but since this was The Acclaimed's first title defense, the outcome was never in question.
After a decent triple threat bout, Caster and Bowens scored the win to retain their titles.
Winners: The Acclaimed
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Fuego Del Sol vs. Lee Moriarty
- For a guy who always loses, Fuego usually has some cool gear.
- The way Moriarty lays his strikes in deep makes him one of the most convincing hitters in AEW.
- Hathaway just laughing on the top turnbuckle as Morrissey chokeslammed Fuego was pretty funny.
The second match of the night featured Moriarty and Fuego squaring off in a singles bout. This was Moriarty's first chance to perform on his own since joining The Firm.
Stokely Hathaway and Morrissey were at ringside to support him, but TaigaStyle did not need anyone's help to beat AEW's resident enhancement talent.
That is not meant to disparage him. He does a great job making everybody look good. Moriarty picked up the win in just a few minutes. There wasn't much to this match, but what we saw was good.
Winner: Lee Moriarty
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations
Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale
- You could tell some fans couldn't decide who to cheer for. Willow is a lot of fun, but many want Jamie to be booked as a bigger deal right now.
- It's always fun to watch two women who are stronger than most lock up.
- The way Hayter just carried Willow around like it was nothing was so impressive.
Despite still being a heel, Hayter got a great reaction from the fans when she came out to battle Nightingale.
Britt Baker and Rebel were there to support her, but that didn't stop Willow from taking her down and delivering several headbutts.
This was a very competitive match that saw both women hit some nice moves, but watching Hayter pick Willow off the middle turnbuckle for a German suplex was easily the best spot in the match. Hayter won the match and celebrated with her girls.
Winner: Jamie Hayter
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
Rush vs. John Silver
- Silver being so short actually makes everything he does look even more impressive. He works his butt off in every match.
- Rush may have knocked a tooth out of Silver's mouth. It was hard to tell, but he acted as if he kicked it into the crowd.
- Rush has a lot of great qualities, but AEW needs to let him talk a little more. Whether he gives promos in English or Spanish doesn't matter. If he has passion, people will connect with him.
- Rush daring Silver to hit him multiple times before knocking him down with a stiff right hand was a great sequence.
Rush was accompanied by Andrade El Idolo and Jose for his main event bout against The Dark Order's Silver. Before the match Andrade challenged Preston Vance to a match for his mask, but 10 only agreed to do it if Andrade puts his AEW career on the line.
Alex Reynolds was there for his partner, but Rush still had the advantage with Jose as the wildcard at ringside.
While Silver may have had a little burst of offense in the beginning, Rush controlled most of the match. El Idolo and Jose offered a little assistance, but Rush didn't need any help. He had the match firmly in hand until Silver began to make a comeback.
Rush scored the predictable win thanks to a small distraction from Jose. The Dark Order and Hangman Page ended the show by sending Andrade, Rush, The Butcher and The Blade running. This was a solid main event, but nothing people will be talking about by next week.
Winner: Rush
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations