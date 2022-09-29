Report: Dolphins Used 12 Men on Offense After Seeing People Watching Walkthrough

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins started using 12 men on offense after they discovered people watching their walkthrough practice Wednesday as they geared up for a Thursday Night Football matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided the report:

Leaked video of the walkthrough emerged on social media Wednesday, with Barstool Cincinnati notably posting numerous clips from other sources.

An NFL investigation into the matter soon began, but no evidence of a competitive violation was uncovered, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post:

The defending AFC champion Bengals will host the undefeated Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium.

This is a big matchup for both sides.

The Dolphins are trying to assert themselves as an AFC powerhouse after a hot start. They'll have to do so while traveling on a short week following a dramatic and tiring 21-19 win over the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills.

Miami notably has a host of players on its injury report for this one, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin). All of those players are questionable, but all are expected to play Thursday, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are trying to avoid a 1-3 start to their season that's included a pair of losses on walk-off field goals. Quarterback Joe Burrow and his stable of pass-catchers got the team back on track Sunday, however, with a 27-12 road win over the New York Jets.