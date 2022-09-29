ESPN NBA Commentator Mike Breen's House Destroyed in Fire; Officials Investigating

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The home of NBA commentator Mike Breen was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning, according to TMZ Sports.

Nobody was in the house at the time of the fire, which is under investigation by local authorities.

Breen worked out of his home when the COVID-19 pandemic precluded announcers from calling games on the scene.

TMZ Sports shared video from the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department that showed the house engulfed in flames and showing significant structural damage. Officials told TMZ Sports they "encountered a fully involved house fire" when they arrived at the scene.

Breen is one of the most recognizable voices in NBA broadcasting. He has worked as part of ESPN's coverage since October 2003, putting him on the call for numerous signature moments across the regular season and playoffs.

The 61-year-old is also the New York Knicks' play-by-play voice on MSG Network.

The Basketball Hall of Fame honored Breen by naming him a recipient of the Curt Gowdy Media Award for 2020.