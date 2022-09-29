Browns' Myles Garrett Cited for Failure to Control Vehicle, Unsafe Speed After Crash

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was cited for failure to control his vehicle and traveling at an "unsafe speed" after crashing his car earlier this week.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the charges against Garrett on Thursday. He was allegedly traveling 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.