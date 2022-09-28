Jalen Hurts, Roquan Smith Headline Madden 23 Player Ratings Update After Week 3

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been turning heads with his incredible start to the 2022 season, and the Madden 23 ratings adjusters have taken notice.

One of the front-runners for NFL MVP is now rated 77, up from 76 last week, after he threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Washington Commanders. If Hurts' play so far is any indication, he is still massively underrated.

Hurts has now completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 916 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while adding 167 rushing yards and three scores to lead Philadelphia to a 3-0 record, one of only two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL.

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith also saw his ranking increase, as he's officially a member of the 90 club after a 16-tackle performance in Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Smith added an interception and a pass defended.

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London earned a one-point bump up to 77 after catching a touchdown in his second straight game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The USC product also caught a pass of at least 30 yards for the second time in his first three NFL games.

London wasn't the only rookie receiver to move up, as Green Bay Packers first-year wideout Romeo Doubs is up to a 72 after catching all eight of his targets for 73 yards and his first career touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Doubs wasn't the only player from that game to earn some recognition, as Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean was upgraded to 84 after finishing with six tackles.

