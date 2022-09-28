Report: Chris Jones' Week 3 Penalty Result of 'Disturbing Language' Toward Matt Ryan

Icon Sportswire

NFL referee Shawn Smith provided some insight into why he flagged Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for unsportsmanlike conduct during what turned out to be the game-winning drive for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Smith noted in the game report that Jones used "disturbing language" toward Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and that it has "no place in professional football."

The penalty helped extend Indy's drive, as the Chiefs had stopped the Colts on third down and likely would have forced a punt. Ryan went on to throw the go-ahead touchdown pass to rookie tight end Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left in a 20-17 upset.

Smith did not provide any specifics regarding what Jones said, nor did Jones divulge the particulars of the incident.

Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Jones took responsibility for the penalty while speaking to the media after the game but said he was "clearly surprised" the call was made. He said he was having a "conversation" with Ryan.

The Chiefs still had ample opportunities to stop the Colts after that, but Ryan and Co. methodically marched down the field, taking 8:14 off the clock during a 16-play, 76-yard drive.

Kansas City is known for doing some miraculous things with little time left on the clock, and while quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to get the Chiefs down to the Colts' 46-yard line in mere seconds, he was picked off with two seconds remaining to win the game.

That gave the Colts their first win of the season in dramatic fashion, moving them to 1-1-1, while the Chiefs lost for the first time in 2022 and fell to 2-1.

While Jones' penalty cost the Chiefs on Sunday, he remains one of their best and most impactful players.

The 28-year-old veteran is in the midst of his seventh NFL season with the Chiefs and is a three-time Pro Bowler. That includes last season, when he matched the second-highest sack total of his career with nine.

Jones has long been one of the league's best interior pass-rushers, as his 51.5 career sacks can attest to, and he will continue to be a key cog in the Chiefs' success regardless of what happened against the Colts.