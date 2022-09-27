Tom Brady Reflects on 'Butt Fumble,' Says Dolphins' 'Butt Punt' Didn't Top It

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to Tom Brady, Mark Sanchez is still the NFL king of butt blunders.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback gave his take on the league's latest gluteus-related mishap, Thomas Morstead's "butt punt," and said it still didn't top Sanchez's "butt fumble" from 2012.

"The first time I saw it I laughed out loud to myself in a room by myself for 20 seconds because I thought it was the funniest thing I'd ever seen in my life in sports," Brady said of the butt fumble while speaking on his SiriusXM show Let’s Go. "And the fact that our team was the beneficiary of it, and I was on the sideline still makes it one of the funniest things I ever remember in sports. I don't think yesterday topped it, but it was pretty funny."

Brady was on the opposing sideline as a member of the New England Patriots when Sanchez, then the Jets' starting quarterback, barreled into the hindquarters of teammate Brandon Moore, crashing to the turf and losing a fumble in the process.

A decade later, the Miami Dolphins' Morstead joined the AFC East's Hall of Embarrassment with a punt off the behind of teammate Trent Sherfield that resulted in a safety.

Two hilarious moments, separated by a decade, all happening within the same division and involving a certain body part.

This calls for some simple advice: Protect your butts in 2032, future members of the Patriots and Bills.