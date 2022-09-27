Aaron Rodgers Says Jumbotron Comments Had 'Nothing to Do' With Bucs' 2-Point Attempt

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and said the sports world overreacted to his comments that he noticed something on the Jumbotron during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' final drive in Green Bay's 14-12 win on Sunday, and that the information he relayed had nothing to do with the decisive failed two-point conversion attempt.

Rodgers said (1:40 mark):

"It was well before the two-point conversion. I did see something on the Jumbotron that I went down and relayed to [head coach Matt LaFleur]. I'm not going to get into exactly what I saw, or if it even had a real impact on the play. I think that's kind of inconsequential. But I thought I saw something. I walked down and relayed that to Matt. Whether that got really to [defensive coordinator Joe Barry] or not, I'm not sure. Either way, it had nothing to do with the two-point conversion. There was not an image of a Microsoft Surface or anything on there. That would have been pretty funny, though."

Rodgers had the internet buzzing after he made his Jumbotron remarks on the Fox broadcast following the game.

"Sometimes, you see things in the game," he said, in part. "Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home. I saw something. I just passed on the information."

Among the conspiracy theories that floated around online after those comments were made was that perhaps Rodgers saw the team's play on a loose tablet on the sideline that was shown on the Jumbotron, or saw a close-up of Brady calling the play in the huddle.

LaFleur was just as cagey as his quarterback about what information Rodgers passed along:

The situation was serious enough to catch the attention of Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, however:

Rodgers, who has been cryptic to the point of controversy in the past, probably won't ever reveal what was passed along. It will remain a mystery, albeit one the Bucs probably would like to solve in the event it actually was impactful information during the game's pivotal drive.