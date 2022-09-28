Chargers' Joey Bosa to Have Surgery on Groin Injury; Expected to Return This Season

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Joey Bosa will go on injured reserve and will have surgery to repair his groin injury, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is still expected to return this season.

Bosa suffered the injury in his team's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was quickly ruled out. Staley later called it a "significant" injury that left him week-to-week.

Through three games in 2022, Bosa has seven tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Chargers still have Khalil Mack leading the pass rush, but the defense will suffer without Bosa on the field. It will put pressure on Kyle Van Noy and Chris Rumph II to step up at outside linebacker.

Bosa has already established himself as one of the league's best defensive players. The 2016 No. 3 overall pick earned the Defensive Rookie of the Year award before getting a Pro Bowl selection in four of the next five years.

The Ohio State product reached double-digit sacks in four of his first six seasons, with injuries slowing him down in the other two years. A foot problem notably limited him to just seven games in 2018.

Bosa and the Chargers will hope to avoid a long-term issue after he signed a five-year, $135 million contract with the team that runs through 2025.