Tom Brady Discusses Buccaneers Relocating to Dolphins Facility Ahead of Chiefs Game

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It figures to be a tumultuous week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady doesn't want that to be an excuse when they take the field for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Buccaneers will evacuate south on Tuesday and use the Miami Dolphins' training facility ahead of the game against the Chiefs in an effort to avoid the path of Hurricane Ian.

The NFL is also monitoring the storm and could make changes to the game scheduled in Tampa Bay if necessary.

Brady discussed the situation on his Let's Go! podcast (h/t JoeBucsFan.com) and said the Buccaneers can't allow the fact Kansas City "will kind of have a normal week of prep" in comparison to derail their own approach.

"When you are dealing with some of the things that we are going to have to deal with this week, there's built in excuses that should never be excuses for anything," Brady said. "We gotta approach the week with a championship attitude that no matter what we face and no matter who plays, we're going to have to go out there and find a way to win the game."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg, Florida, could be facing their first direct hit from a major hurricane since 1921.

According to Amir Vera, Holly Yan, Jennifer Gray and Nouran Salahieh of CNN, the hurricane conditions could arrive in Florida by Wednesday. Tampa Bay is within a stretch of western Florida that is under a storm surge warning and could face "life-threatening inundation."

In terms of football, the Buccaneers could have used plenty of excuses during their 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 considering wide receivers Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) were all sidelined.

The offense looked like a mess for extended stretches without those weapons, although Evans will be back against Kansas City. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters he expects Jones to take the field as well.

Kansas City's offense also struggled in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and both groups will be looking to turn things around after their first loss of the season.

However, the preparation is going to look a bit different for the Buccaneers.