Browns' Myles Garrett Expected to Be Discharged from Hospital Monday After Car Crash

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital Monday after being involved in a single-car crash after leaving practice earlier in the day, according to agent Nicole Lynn (via ESPN's Adam Schefter).

According to Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland, Garrett was driving with a female passenger when the "car went off the right side of the road and the vehicle flipped several times before coming to a rest."

Justice noted Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said both of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries, noting Garrett's were minor. Still, Garrett and the passenger were hospitalized.

Lynn released a statement saying he is "alert and responsive."

Lynn also told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com "nothing is broken" when discussing his injuries.

While traffic charges are pending, the OSHP said neither alcohol nor drugs factored into the crash.

Garrett is one of the franchise cornerstones for the Browns, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft. He has since amassed a resume that includes three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections.

The Texas A&M product has seven tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended through three games this season.

Cleveland's next game is Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Justice noted it remains to be seen whether the injuries Garrett suffered in the car crash will impact his ability to play.