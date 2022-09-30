Jamaal Williams' Updated Fantasy Outlook After D'Andre Swift Injury

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Jamaal Williams is set to be more than a touchdown vulture in the Detroit Lions' backfield.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday that D'Andre Swift is "probably out" for the team's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, which pushes the 27-year-old Williams up the depth chart.

This is the second time Detroit has had to turn to the 2017 fourth-round pick as the primary ball-carrier. Swift was sidelined with a shoulder sprain last season as well, costing him four games.

Williams, however, is unlikely to be available for most fantasy managers. He's rostered in 85 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues.

Through three games, the 6'0", 224-pound running back has gone for 168 yards and four touchdowns on the ground along with four receptions for 29 yards.

Williams' red-zone usage was already leeching away some of Swift's fantasy value. He had two touchdown runs of one yard in a Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and his two TDs against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 totaled 15 yards.

Now, he's poised to get a much higher volume of touches, leaving the calculus from here pretty straightforward.

Under normal circumstances, Williams is a good streaming option because of his propensity to find the end zone. If an opposing defense regular lets offenses march down the field and struggles in short-yardage situations, that's his time to shine.

Now that he's the No. 1 back for the Lions, Williams becomes a much safer flex option, albeit one with a legitimate RB1 ceiling given his propensity to find the end zone.