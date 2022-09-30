Lions RB D'Andre Swift 'Probably out' vs. Seahawks with Shoulder Injury, Says HC

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

While it isn't yet official, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell does not expect running back D'Andre Swift to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, Campbell said Friday that Swift is "probably out" due to a shoulder injury.

Swift sprained his shoulder last week against the Minnesota Vikings, and Campbell suggested at the time that the Lions would consider resting him for two weeks, so he could come out of the bye week healthy.

When on the field, the Georgia product has the ability to be a game-changing presence in the backfield for the Lions. He tallied 617 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and 452 yards and two scores through the air last season.

Swift is off to a hot start this season, rushing for 231 yards and one touchdown, while also catching eight passes for 77 yards and one score in three games.

Fortunately for the Lions, they have one of the more established backup running backs in the league in Jamaal Williams. He spent the first four seasons of his career on the Green Bay Packers and ran for 601 yards in 2021 whilst in his first season in Detroit.

The 27-year-old has 168 yards and a league-high four touchdowns on the ground in three games this year and will likely be asked to shoulder even more of the offensive responsibilities if Swift does indeed miss this week's game.