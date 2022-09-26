Tua Tagovailoa Not in Concussion Protocol, Status for Dolphins vs. Bengals TBD

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday he wasn't going to "assume" starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be able to play on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals as he deals with back and ankle injuries:

Tagovailoa, 24, suffered what appeared to be a head injury during Sunday's 21-9 win over the Buffalo Bills. He left the game in the second quarter and was deemed questionable to return by the team at halftime, only to return in the second half.

The NFLPA wants to open a review into whether the Dolphins properly went through the league's concussion protocol, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, though both head coach Mike McDaniel and Tagovailoa said he was dealing with back issues that were the more pressing concern.

"It was sore when it did happen. But I mean, any competitor that would've never wanted to come out would've did the same thing," Tagovailoa told reporters of his back, saying he hyperextended it. "So I was just trying my hardest to get back up and get the next play and run it."

Tagovailoa nearly fell after getting up following the hit that temporarily caused him to leave the game but told reporters his back "locked up" and caused the stumble.

The third-year quarterback has been brilliant to start the 2022 season, throwing for 925 yards, eight scores—though six of them came in a Week 2 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens—and two interceptions in three games while completing 71.3 percent of his passes.

The Dolphins, in turn, are 3-0.

The addition of star wideout Tyreek Hill and the new offensive scheme put in place by first-year head coach McDaniel has appeared to help Tagovailoa take the next step after ho-hum efforts in his rookie and sophomore seasons.

If he's unable to go in Week 4 against the Bengals, backup Teddy Bridgewater would take over as the team's starter.