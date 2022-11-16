Vikings RB Alexander Mattison Fantasy Trade Advice for Dynasty Leagues

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Expectations weren't that high to begin with, but fantasy football managers are likely feeling underwhelmed with their returns from Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison in 2022.

Through nine games, Mattison has run for 149 yards and two touchdowns. His 16.6 yards per game are nearly half his career average (30.1) and would represent a third straight year of decline.

Entering the season, the 24-year-old at least looked like a valuable handcuff for Dalvin Cook. Based on the fact that he's rostered in just 40 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues, some fantasy managers have lost faith in him even fulfilling that capacity.

Typically, a younger running back might be more valuable in dynasty leagues. If the production isn't there now, it could be in another year or two as his usage grows.

With Mattison, the opposite might be true because Cook isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The three-time Pro Bowler is signed through the 2025 season, and his performance is giving the Vikings little reason to cut bait. The 27-year-old has run for 727 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He has also caught 22 passes for 146 yards and one score.

There isn't anything to indicate Mattison is a star in the making, either, were he to sign with another team when he's eligible for free agency in 2023. He's averaging 4.2 yards per carry through four years and hasn't shown a lot as a pass-catcher (65 receptions, 501 yards and three touchdowns).

If you believe in Mattison's potential, it's a good time to trade for him because his outlook may improve slightly if he's in a different uniform. From the other side of the deal, though, that offers a good reason to wait because his value in the offseason can't be any lower than it is.