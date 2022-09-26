Aaron Rodgers Says Jumbotron Helped Him Know Bucs' Play Call on 2-Point Attempt

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Late in the Green Bay Packers' 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, before the Bucs attempted and failed to tie the game on a two-point conversion attempt, Aaron Rodgers saw something on the Jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium that offered him insight into the Bucs' offense.

"Well, they showed it on the previous play, too,” he said on the Fox broadcast after the win. "It was a delay on both plays. But sometimes, you see things in the game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home. I saw something. I just passed on the information."

It's unclear what Rodgers might have seen or passed along to the coaching staff. Perhaps he recognized a personnel grouping from a previous play, or a particular formation or alignment.

Whatever the case may be, the team's defense got a key stop and the Packers moved to 2-1 on the season, escaping a major test in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the year, moving to 2-1 as well.