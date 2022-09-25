Falcons vs. Seahawks Temporarily Delayed Because of Drone Flying over Lumen Field

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Sunday's Week 3 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons at Lumen Field has been temporarily delayed because of a drone flying over the field, per ESPN's Field Yates.

The incident occurred during the fourth quarter with the Falcons leading 27-23. Atlanta went on to win the game and poke fun at the incident on Twitter:

ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith noted that Saturday's college football game between Washington and Stanford at Husky Stadium in Seattle was also delayed for the same issue. The drone was spotted flying over the stadium late in the fourth quarter.

However, it's unclear if both situations are related.

The Falcons went on to win 27-23 for their first victory of the season.

Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 13 of 20 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown against one interception in the win. He also rushed for four yards and a score.

Cordarrelle Patterson led the Falcons on the ground with 17 carries for 141 yards and one touchdown, while Kyle Pitts led receivers with five catches for 87 yards. Rookie wide receiver Drake London also caught three passes for 54 yards and one score.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had an impressive performance despite the loss, completing 32 of 44 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

DK Metcalf and Will Dissly combined for 98 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Rashaad Penny rushed for 66 yards on 14 carries.

The Falcons will move on to face the Cleveland Browns next weekend, while the Seahawks will face the Detroit Lions.