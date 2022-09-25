No. 6 Oklahoma Loses to Adrian Martinez, Unranked Kansas State in Big 12 Upset

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Kansas State Wildcats continue to be a problem for the Oklahoma Sooners after a 41-34 victory at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

No. 6 Oklahoma had been cruising to start the season. It won its first three games by a combined score of 127-30, albeit against vastly inferior opponents.

Adrian Martinez led the Wildcats' offensive attack with 382 yards of offense (148 rushing) and five total touchdowns. He ran for 59 yards on the final drive that sealed the win, including a 55-yard scamper on third-and-16.

Martinez scored from one yard out two plays later that gave Kansas State a two-touchdown lead with 1:57 remaining.

The 22-year-old Martinez spent the previous four seasons at Nebraska. He entered the transfer portal in December and opted to play for Kansas State. He came into this matchup with 454 yards of offense in the first three games of the season.

Kansas State was coming off a 17-10 loss to Tulane last week. The offense had just 336 total yards and went 2-of-15 on third downs in the game.

Oklahoma's offense had no problems moving the ball. It racked up 550 yards. Dillon Gabriel threw for a season-high 330 yards and four touchdowns. The junior quarterback has 11 touchdowns without an interception on 117 attempts in four games.

The problem for head coach Brent Venables was the defense and 11 penalties that cost the Sooners 87 yards.

Saturday marked Oklahoma's first home loss to an unranked opponent since Kansas State in September 2020.

Martinez did go up against Oklahoma last year with Nebraska. He was OK with 289 passing yards, 34 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in a competitive game the Sooners won, 23-16.

Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman is doing an excellent job with this program. Now in his fourth season since taking over for Bill Snyder, the 54-year-old has a 3-1 record in four games against the Sooners.

Per Alex Kirshner of Split Zone Duo podcasts, Klieman is 0-4 at Kansas State against ranked opponents outside of Oklahoma.

With Kansas State holding a 27-20 lead early in the fourth quarter, both teams traded touchdowns on the next four drives. The run began with Martinez's 15-yard rushing score with eight minutes remaining.

Oklahoma drove 75 yards in nine plays to cut the deficit down to seven with 4:36 left to play. The Wildcats put the game away with their own 75-yard scoring drive that included Martinez's heroic scamper on third down.

Brayden Willis caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel with 35 seconds remaining, but Oklahoma's onside-kick attempt failed, allowing Kansas State to run out the clock.

A marquee win, combined with losses by No. 20 Florida, No. 21 Wake Forest, No. 22 Texas and No. 25 Miami, could push Kansas State into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since September 2021.

On the losing end, Oklahoma's playoff hopes are very much up in the air at this point. It will have opportunities for marquee victories, including a showdown with No. 9 Oklahoma State on Nov. 19, but its margin for error is essentially non-existent for the rest of the season.

The Sooners' first chance to rebound will come on Oct. 1 against TCU. Kansas State will host Texas Tech next Saturday.