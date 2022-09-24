Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Says He'll Make Pro Debut vs. Cowboys After Knee Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters he will make his NFL debut Monday against the Dallas Cowboys after missing his team's first two regular-season matchups with a sprained MCL.

The Giants selected Thibodeaux with the No. 5 overall pick in this year's NFL draft. The former Oregon star amassed 126 tackles and 19 sacks in three seasons with the Ducks.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.