Buccaneers' Cole Beasley Elevated to Active Roster for Packers Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad, which makes him eligible to play in his team's home game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Beasley, who is in his 11th NFL season, played the first decade of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs signed Beasley to their practice squad this week, but it appears the steady slot wideout will be thrown into the fire quickly.

That's because the depleted Buccaneers wide receiver room needs a lot of help. Buccaneers.com senior writer/editor Scott Smith explained the situation.

"Despite just joining the team on Wednesday, Beasley could be in the mix on Sunday thanks to the Buccaneers' depleted receiving corps. Mike Evans is serving a one-game suspension, Chris Godwin has been ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury and Russell Gage (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Breshad Perriman (knee) are all considered questionable to play."

The 33-year-old Beasley has caught 82 passes in each of his last two seasons.

Beasley told reporters this week that he really wanted to play with seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, and it appears he will get that wish Sunday.

It appears the feeling is mutual, with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reporting that Brady was interested in Beasley coming aboard as well.

Beasley will be going from free agent to wide receiver for a Super Bowl contending team in a matter of five days, but he's confident he can pick up the offense before the Packers and Bucs kick off Sunday.

Game time will be 4:25 p.m. ET from Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.