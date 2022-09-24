Braves' Spencer Strider Placed on IL With Oblique Injury

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves placed rookie pitching sensation Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list Saturday.

The team announced Strider is dealing with a strained left oblique muscle and noted that the IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 21, meaning he will be eligible to return Oct. 5, which is the Braves' final game of the regular season.

Strider is the National League Rookie of the Year frontrunner with an 11-5 record, 2.67 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 202 strikeouts over 131.2 innings in 31 appearances and 20 starts.

