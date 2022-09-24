Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He was 'Dead Serious' About Playing for Padres This Year

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said that he meant it when he tweeted earlier this year about trying to play baseball for the San Diego Padres.

While Brown was still under contract with the Tennessee Titans in January, he tweeted the following about potentially being a dual-sport star like Bo Jackson:

Most assumed Brown was joking, but in an interview with Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal this week, the star wideout clarified his stance at the time, saying: "I was dead serious. [The Padres] had reached out to me. They were about to invite me to spring training. They were just waiting on an answer from me."

The 25-year-old Brown starred in both football and baseball as a high schooler in Mississippi, and he signed with the Padres after they selected him in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB draft, although he has exclusively focused on football since then.

