Chargers' Justin Herbert Unsure If He'll Play Week 3 vs. Jaguars with Rib Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who is dealing with a rib cartilage injury, told reporters that his playing status against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday will be a game-day decision.

Herbert suffered the ailment after taking a fourth-quarter hit during his team's Sept. 15 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Bolts 27-24.

The former Oregon star finished the matchup, but he has not been a full participant on the Chargers' practice report this week. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice Friday.

Herbert, who is in his third NFL season, has gotten off to a hot start by completing 59 of 82 passes for 613 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Under his leadership, the Chargers had the No. 5 scoring offense in the NFL last season.

Herbert would obviously be a huge loss for a team that may also be without wide receiver Keenan Allen, who missed the Chiefs game and is questionable for Sunday with a hamstring ailment.

If Herbert can't go, then Chase Daniel will step in for the Chargers, and Easton Stick will serve as the backup.

The 35-year-old Daniel has been in the NFL since 2010. He has played for seven different teams and joined the Chargers last year.

For his career, Daniel has completed 178 of 261 passes (68.2 percent) for eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Game time for the Chargers' home game on Sunday is 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.