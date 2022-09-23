X

    Odell Beckham Jr. Shouts out Steelers' George Pickens for 'Filthy' 1-Handed Catch

    Odell Beckham Jr. knows a few things about pulling down a ridiculous catch, and even he was amazed by George Pickens' ridiculous one-handed grab during the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

    NFL @NFL

    Still can’t get over this catch by George Pickens 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsCLE</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/uF4okqrMww">https://t.co/uF4okqrMww</a> <a href="https://t.co/wfnv5Vdtkt">pic.twitter.com/wfnv5Vdtkt</a>

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    THIS CATCH IS FILTHY

    Suffice to say, Pickens' nab was compared to Beckham's otherworldly one-handed catch from back in 2015, and at the very least was reminiscent of that famous highlight.

    KC Joyner @KCJoynerTFS

    Odell has nothing on Pickens. <a href="https://t.co/d6jYRKQ5IO">https://t.co/d6jYRKQ5IO</a>

    Adam Rank @adamrank

    Getting those Odell vibes from George Pickens. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/njkEpVjm4O">pic.twitter.com/njkEpVjm4O</a>

    Jason Kipnis @TheJK_Kid

    Pickens just went Odell damn

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    The Odell Beckham Jr catch over Brandon Carr was superior to the one George Pickens made tonight for the simple fact it was a scoring reception.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    If George Pickens is going to make Odell catches, just toss up the damn ball

    There was a ton of buzz surrounding Pickens, the Steelers' second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, throughout the summer. He had a slow start to the season, with just two receptions for 26 yards on five targets in the first two games, but he showed what all the hype was about on Thursday night.

