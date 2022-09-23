Odell Beckham Jr. Shouts out Steelers' George Pickens for 'Filthy' 1-Handed Catch

Odell Beckham Jr. Shouts out Steelers' George Pickens for 'Filthy' 1-Handed CatchSeptember 23, 2022
Odell Beckham Jr. knows a few things about pulling down a ridiculous catch, and even he was amazed by George Pickens' ridiculous one-handed grab during the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
NFL @NFL
Still can’t get over this catch by George Pickens 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsCLE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsCLE</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/uF4okqrMww">https://t.co/uF4okqrMww</a> <a href="https://t.co/wfnv5Vdtkt">pic.twitter.com/wfnv5Vdtkt</a>
Suffice to say, Pickens' nab was compared to Beckham's otherworldly one-handed catch from back in 2015, and at the very least was reminiscent of that famous highlight.
There was a ton of buzz surrounding Pickens, the Steelers' second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, throughout the summer. He had a slow start to the season, with just two receptions for 26 yards on five targets in the first two games, but he showed what all the hype was about on Thursday night.