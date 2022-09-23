X

    George Pickens Draws Odell Beckham Jr. Comps on Twitter After Epic Catch vs. Browns

    Erin WalshSeptember 23, 2022

    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens may have just made the catch of the year.

    The rookie wideout out of Georgia made an unbelievable one-handed catch during Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns. It was so remarkable that he's now drawing comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr.

    NFL @NFL

    Are you serious, George Pickens? What a one-handed grab!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsCLE</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/uF4okqrMww">https://t.co/uF4okqrMww</a> <a href="https://t.co/4mDGzOOoZu">pic.twitter.com/4mDGzOOoZu</a>

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    THIS CATCH IS FILTHY

    Davante Adams @tae15adams

    George Pickens…re-lax.

    Adam Rank @adamrank

    Getting those Odell vibes from George Pickens. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/njkEpVjm4O">pic.twitter.com/njkEpVjm4O</a>

    Brenden Schaeffer @bschaeffer12

    Pickens not rotating his hips and still tracking the ball behind him into his hand to me might be better but Odell was getting PI'd pretty hard. They're both remarkable.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    If George Pickens is going to make Odell catches, just toss up the damn ball

    Tony Garcia @RealTonyGarcia

    George Pickens just went 99% Odell!!!

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    George Pickens just went Odell.

    Michael Carter @8kMike

    i’m not even gon lie, george pickens just made da catch of the week.

    Jerry Jeudy⁴ @jerryjeudy

    OMG 🫢

    Sammatron @HugeDuaLipaFan

    George Pickens’ catch might be better than the Odell snag

    Julian “Ju-Ju” Martinez @JuJuTalksSports

    Odell Pickens Jr with the catch of the season

    Judd Davis @BamaJD

    Pickens grab 😳. Odell like for sure.

    Collin Carofano @collin8915

    What in the Odell did George Pickens just do. My goodness

    On Nov. 23, 2014, Beckham burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie out of LSU, and he made his mark when he made a ridiculous leaping one-handed catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

    The Beckham and Pickens catches are very similar, and now fans will be debating about which is better for at least the next few days.

    Through Pittsburgh's first two games of the season, Pickens had caught just two passes for 26 yards on five targets. After the team's loss to the New England Patriots, he told reporters that he was open "90 percent of the time."

    Given his spectacular catch on Thursday night, Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is going to need to get the ball in his hands more often.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.