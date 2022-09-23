George Pickens Draws Odell Beckham Jr. Comps on Twitter After Epic Catch vs. Browns

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens may have just made the catch of the year.

The rookie wideout out of Georgia made an unbelievable one-handed catch during Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns. It was so remarkable that he's now drawing comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr.

On Nov. 23, 2014, Beckham burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie out of LSU, and he made his mark when he made a ridiculous leaping one-handed catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Beckham and Pickens catches are very similar, and now fans will be debating about which is better for at least the next few days.

Through Pittsburgh's first two games of the season, Pickens had caught just two passes for 26 yards on five targets. After the team's loss to the New England Patriots, he told reporters that he was open "90 percent of the time."

Given his spectacular catch on Thursday night, Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is going to need to get the ball in his hands more often.