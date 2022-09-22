Nick Chubb, Micah Parsons Headline Madden 23 Ratings Update After Week 2

Nick Chubb, Micah Parsons Headline Madden 23 Ratings Update After Week 2September 22, 2022
Nick Chubb's place atop the Madden 23 ratings amongst running backs was further solidified after EA Sports' update following Week 2.
The Cleveland Browns running back is now ranked 98 overall, up from 97 last week and now two above the next halfback on the list, Tennessee Titans' superstar Derrick Henry.
Madden NFL 23 @EAMaddenNFL
Best RB in The Game, @NickChubb21 ‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madden23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madden23</a> Ratings update is LIVE <a href="https://t.co/8imBk0ADEY">https://t.co/8imBk0ADEY</a> <a href="https://t.co/mqo0uspEQB">pic.twitter.com/mqo0uspEQB</a>
Only Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wideout Cooper Kupp, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett—all ranked at 99 overall—are higher than Chubb.
Dallas Cowboys' edge-rusher and linebacker also saw his ranking increase from a 90 to a 91 after a dominant, two-sack performance against the Cincinnati Bengals over the weekend.
Madden NFL 23 @EAMaddenNFL
2️⃣ Sacks in Week 2 for <a href="https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MicahhParsons11</a> <br><br>📈 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madden23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madden23</a> ratings <a href="https://t.co/8imBk0ADEY">https://t.co/8imBk0ADEY</a> <a href="https://t.co/tJynQc8ubz">pic.twitter.com/tJynQc8ubz</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.