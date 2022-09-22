Giannis Stars in Original Short Film 'Naija Odyssey' on Bucks Star's Origin Story

Pedja Milosavljevic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the focus of a new short film produced by WhatsApp.

Naija Odyssey, which was released Wednesday, focuses on the two-time NBA MVP's formative years as a native of Greece born to Nigerian parents. The film intends to "[tell] his origin story of many origins as he reconciles his roots, birthplace and sense of belonging between cross-cultural worlds."

Although Antetokounmpo's story is well known to basketball fans, Naija Odyssey opens the door for others to discover the path he took before achieving superstardom in the NBA.

The 27-year-old has helped to symbolize the NBA's growth abroad, an effort that was spurred by former Commissioner David Stern. Four of the top five vote-getters in last year's MVP balloting were born outside of the United States.