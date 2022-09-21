Attorneys for Former Washington Employees: 'Like Robert Sarver, Dan Snyder Must Go'

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

The attorneys for the former Washington Commanders employees who accused the organization and owner Daniel Snyder of mistreatment, Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, called for Snyder to sell the team in the wake of Robert Sarver's decision to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury following the results of a workplace misconduct investigation of his own.

Sarver, 60, was suspended for one year by the NBA and fined $10 million after the league's investigation into allegations of using racist and sexist language in the workplace, among other accusations.

Amid growing public pressure that he sell the team, however, Sarver relented on Wednesday, announcing his intention to sell in a public statement that, in part, seemed like an attempt to paint himself as a victim in the situation.

"As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness," he wrote. "I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.

"But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible—that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past," the statement continued. "For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

Snyder, 57, has himself been a constant source of negative publicity in recent years and oversaw a toxic workplace environment in Washington. Among the allegations levied against him and the workplace culture he fostered were sexual harassment, sexual assault, financial impropriety and bullying and intimidation from over 50 former employees.

The NFL fined Snyder and the organization $10 million as a result of its own investigation into Washington's workplace culture but didn't publicly reveal its findings. The House Oversight Committee has since opened its own investigation into the situation.