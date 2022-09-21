Report: Eagles' Britain Covey Was Denied Access to Players Lot, Parked with Fans

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Philadelphia Eagles undrafted rookie and punt returner Britain Covey was elevated from the practice squad on Monday, and he's apparently still a relative unknown in Philadelphia.

Ahead of the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, he reportedly wasn't granted passage into the players' parking lot, according to Howard Eskin of 94.1 WIP (h/t the Philadelphia inquirer's Mike Sielski).

Per that report, Covey "tried to park his car in the players' lot before the game, but the attendants didn't believe he was a player and wouldn't let him into the lot. Covey ended up parking elsewhere among several tailgaters. They apparently didn't recognize him, either."

Covey essentially verified the story on Twitter, along with talking about his first experience playing at Lincoln Financial Field:

Getting into the stadium itself, of course, was a bit of an ordeal; it seems unlikely he'll have any issues going forward.