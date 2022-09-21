3 Giants Trade Targets After Week 2

3 Giants Trade Targets After Week 2September 21, 2022
The injuries are piling up on the New York Giants defensive line.
Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux all come into Week 3 listed as questionable on the injury report.
Williams suffered a sprained MCL in Week 2's clash with the Carolina Panthers, while Ojulari and Thibodeaux have not seen the field yet in 2022.
Brian Daboll and his coaching staff may be willing to wait out the injuries, but if they continue to linger, they may have to dive into the trade market.
All different types of defensive linemen could be available depending on what the Giants are willing to give up in return, and there could be added urgency to make improvements if the team stays in the race for a playoff spot.
Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell is the obvious trade target for any team in need of defensive line help.
The 2019 first-round pick has not worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders, and a change of scenery may be what the player and franchise need.
Ferrell played in less than 30 percent of the defensive snaps in the Raiders' first two games of the season. The Giants could offer a seventh-round pick for Ferrell so that they can add depth behind Ojulari and Thibodeaux.
Ferrell would not be an instant fix to the injury issues, but he could prove to be a stop-gap while the Giants' top pass-rushers work back to 100 percent.
If anything, a trade for Ferrell would be a buy-low move on a player that has failed to live up to his draft position. Dealing a seventh-round pick in exchange for a former first-rounder may be worth it to take a chance on a player who could provide depth at a position of need.
Matthew Ioannidis
The Giants could offer Matthew Ioannidis a return to the NFC East.
The former Washington defensive lineman signed with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. The Panthers are on track to be one of the worst teams in the NFL, and they may be willing to offload some veteran players.
The Giants saw what Ioannidis can do firsthand in Week 2. He produced a quarterback hit, sack and a tackle while playing 74 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps.
New York needs to have contingency plans in place in case Williams' sprained MCL affects him for a majority of the season.
As of now, Williams' injury does not appear to be a season-ender and the Giants do have Dexter Lawrence in the middle of defense, but he seems to be the only defensive line starter without any injury issues at the moment.
The Giants should keep one eye on Ioannidis and other veteran defensive tackles in case they remain thin at the position. One move could be important for the franchise if it finds itself in a playoff race.
Robert Quinn
File this under the "moves that likely will not happen" column.
One can still dream that the Giants take a big swing at Robert Quinn if their worst-case scenario emerges on the defensive line—in which Ojulari and Thibodeaux continuously deal with injuries and are not on the field for a majority of games in 2022.
Quinn is under contract until 2024 and the Chicago Bears may be reluctant to trade him since he is a key piece of their rebuilding process.
But if the Bears decide to shed some contracts, Quinn could be one of the first players up. He is scheduled to make over $12 million until the end of the 2024 season, per Over the Cap.
Quinn's contract and the price Chicago would demand in return would likely stop this potential deal from happening, but if the Giants' defensive line woes continue, the least they could do is make a call to the Bears to see what it would take to acquire the 32-year-old pass-rusher.