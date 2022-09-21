3 Giants Trade Targets After Week 2

0 of 3

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The injuries are piling up on the New York Giants defensive line.

Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux all come into Week 3 listed as questionable on the injury report.

Williams suffered a sprained MCL in Week 2's clash with the Carolina Panthers, while Ojulari and Thibodeaux have not seen the field yet in 2022.

Brian Daboll and his coaching staff may be willing to wait out the injuries, but if they continue to linger, they may have to dive into the trade market.

All different types of defensive linemen could be available depending on what the Giants are willing to give up in return, and there could be added urgency to make improvements if the team stays in the race for a playoff spot.