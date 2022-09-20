Buccaneers Rumors: Akiem Hicks Expected to Miss 1 Month with Foot Injury

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is expected to miss a month after suffering a torn plantar fascia in his foot, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Greg Auman of The Athletic described the play where Hicks suffered the injury, which occurred during the Bucs' 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Hicks, 32, is in his 11th NFL season and first with the Bucs. The 2018 Pro Bowler has five tackles and a quarterback hit through two games.

Hicks' injury could mean more playing time for Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who had the second-most snaps on the defensive line Sunday.

Nunez-Roches is listed as nose tackle Vita Vea's backup, but the two played on the field together against the Saints.

This may also be Logan Hall's time to step up. The rookie out of Houston played 43 percent of snaps versus New Orleans.

Tampa Bay currently sits first in the NFC South with a 2-0 record. The Bucs will take on the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.