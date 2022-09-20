Report: Derek Jeter's Former Florida Mansion Rented to Tom Brady Set to Be Demolished

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Tampa, Florida, mansion that New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter rented to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in 2020 is set to be demolished, per Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post.

Built in 2011, Jeter purchased the home for $15.5 million in 2012. He rented it out to Brady during his first season with the Buccaneers and recently sold the home for $22.5 million in May, 2021, making it the most expensive home to ever be sold in the area, per Jacob.

The mansion has seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a gym, movie theater, heated spa, two boat lifts and a salt-water pool. The 22,000 square-foot property also contains 345 feet of ocean views.

The current owner is listed under a trust, according to Jacob, and it's unclear what the plans for the property are after the mansion is torn down.