Ravens Rumors: Former Buccaneers DE Jason Pierre-Paul Visiting Baltimore

Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens, per Jordan Schultz of The Score.

Pierre-Paul, a three-time Pro Bowler, has played 12 NFL seasons. He spent his first eight with the New York Giants and his last four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Pierre-Paul news comes two days after the Ravens allowed 28 fourth-quarter points in a 42-38 defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked just one time on a day when he threw 50 pass attempts en route to six touchdowns and 469 passing yards.

Pierre-Paul reportedly visited the Ravens in June and had a good meeting, but a contract did not come to fruition.

The 33-year-old had 31 tackles and two-and-a-half sacks in 12 games for the Bucs last season. In 2020, Pierre-Paul posted 9.5 sacks, including two in the playoffs as Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl.

As Jamison Hensley of ESPN noted, the Ravens need help at edge.

Justin Houston has started well with a pair of sacks, but more help is needed. Pierre-Paul could be a good veteran addition for the Ravens, who started the year with a 24-9 road win over the New York Jets.

Baltimore will look to bounce back from the Miami loss against its third straight AFC East opponent, visiting the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.