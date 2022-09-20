Nathan MacKinnon, NHL's Largest Contracts After Avalanche Star's Record Deal

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Nathan MacKinnon had himself an excellent 2021-22 season and a postseason for the ages. No surprises, then, that he's getting paid in a major way.

The superstar forward has signed an eight-year extension with the Colorado Avalanche that reportedly has an average annual value of $12.6 million, tops in the NHL.

By AAV, MacKinnon, 27, is now just edging out Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, arguably the league's best player who has led the league in scoring in four of the past six seasons.

MacKinnon: $12.6 million AAV McDavid: $12.5 million AAV Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers: $11.6 million AAV

Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: $11.6 million AAV Erik Karlsson, D, San Jose Sharks: $11.5 million AAV

In terms of total value among current contracts, Las Vegas Knights defenseman Shea Weber still tops the charts on his 14-year, $110 million deal, which runs through the 2025-26 season, though he didn't play last season and may be unofficially retired at this point.

In NHL history, Alex Ovechkin's previous 13-year, $124 million deal with the Washington Capitals is the most total money on a contract in league history.

MacKinnon's massive AAV will move the needle for superstar contracts to follow, however. He was fantastic in the 2021-22 season, scoring 32 goals and adding 56 assists in 65 games.

But he was downright special in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, posting a league-leading 13 goals to go along with 11 points as the Avs won the title. So a massive deal was always going to follow, and there is an argument to be made that it's even a team-friendly deal, given the duration.

However the deal is viewed, MacKinnon got paid, and handsomely. It's a strong deal for both the team and player as they look to repeat as champions in the 2022-23 campaign.