Browns' Nick Chubb Says He Shouldn't Have Scored 3rd TD vs. Jets: 'Cost Us the Game'

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb told reporters he shouldn't have scored his third and final touchdown en route to his team's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Chubb amassed 113 yards from scrimmage and three scores. His third touchdown came with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter to give the Browns a 30-17 lead.

The former Georgia star could have fallen before the goal line and allowed the Browns to run out the clock, as the Jets were out of timeouts.

Still, though, Chubb's performance was spectacular, and the Browns defense and special teams ultimately cost the team the game after New York scored a quick touchdown, recovered an onside kick and then added another score for the one-point victory.

Browns kicker Cade York also missed the extra point after Chubb's last touchdown.

Prior to the Chubb score, the Browns had 1st-and-10 from the Jets' 12-yard line. Chubb would have needed to fall somewhere between the first-down marker at the 2-yard line and the goal line.

In his defense, there wasn't a lot of space to fall down and still get the first, and with three Jets defenders in pursuit, there wasn't a lot of time, either. In the moment, it makes sense that he scampered in for the score:

Even after the touchdown, the Browns had a 99.9 percent win probability:

Then everything that could go wrong did.

The Jets quickly scored on a 66-yard strike from quarterback Joe Flacco to wide-open receiver Corey Davis:

New York then picked up the onside kick after a scramble:

Then, the Jets went 53 yards in nine plays, capped by a Garrett Wilson touchdown catch with 22 seconds remaining:

The Browns have lived on the edge over their first two games. Their first one resulted in a 26-24 road win over the Carolina Panthers after York made a 58-yard field goal.

They don't have much time to rebound from their most recent thriller, however, as Cleveland will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday evening.