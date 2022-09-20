Von Miller on Bills' Super Bowl Aspirations: 'We Have an Attitude of Domination'

Harry How/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have looked like the best team in football to start the year, and Von Miller explained Monday it's a team-wide mindset:

"Whenever we're up, we keep saying to each other, 'Don't blink, don't let our foot off the gas,'" Miller said. "It's a killer instinct, it's a blood-in-the-water instinct."

The Bills have certainly dominated in the first two games, beating the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in Week 1 before Monday's 41-7 blowout over the Tennessee Titans. The Rams won the Super Bowl last year and the Titans took the No. 1 seed in the AFC, so the games truly sent a message to the rest of the league.

Buffalo is now clearly one of the favorites to win a Super Bowl, although Miller preached patience in taking it one game at a time.

Considering the linebacker has won two titles in his career, including last year with Los Angeles, his teammates should heed his advice.