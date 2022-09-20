Jalen Hurts Plays Like 'MVP Candidate' as Eagles Beat Kirk Cousins, Vikings on MNF

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Welcome to the early MVP discussion, Jalen Hurts.

The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded with talent, but the biggest question coming into the season was whether their quarterback would play at the necessary level to compete for a Super Bowl title.

If Monday was any indication, Eagles fans have nothing to worry about.

Hurts led his team to a 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, turning in a brilliant first half and finishing 26-of-31 passing for 333 yards, one touchdown and one interception that bounced off Kenneth Gainwell's hands to go with 57 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

He also garnered plenty of love on social media in the process:

The third-year signal-caller put the team on his back before intermission with two rushing touchdowns and a beautifully placed 53-yard touchdown to Quez Watkins on a deep ball.

His touchdown runs in particular stood out, as he used both his speed and agility to evade potential tacklers in the open field and his physical strength around the goal line to power through defenders.

Hurts also didn't solely rely on star wide receiver A.J. Brown and instead spread the ball around to Watkins, Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith. He was in full control of the offense as both a runner and a passer in a performance that surely had Philadelphia thinking about an NFC East crown this season.

The Eagles will have a chance to make a statement in the division in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, and the version of Hurts that took the field Monday should have no trouble in that one.