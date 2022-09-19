Josh Gordon Elevated to Titans Roster from Practice Squad for Game vs. Bills

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have elevated veteran receiver Josh Gordon to the active roster ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Buffalo Bills, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Josh just needs opportunities to prove that he's still the incredible player and talent he's always been," Gordon's agent, Zac Hiller, told Pelissero.

Gordon, 31, has had an up-and-down NFL career.

He appeared to be on the cusp of superstardom in 2013 after he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine scores for the Cleveland Browns, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in the process.

But off-field struggles hampered him from there.

He was suspended separately by both the Browns and the NFL for a total of 11 games in the 2014 season and was promptly out of the league in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons for violations of the NFL's substance abuse policies.

The NFL reinstated him in 2017 and he appeared in five games for the Browns, catching 18 passes for 335 yards and a score. He split time between the Browns and Patriots in 2018 and had stints with the Pats and Seattle Seahawks in 2019, appearing in a total of 23 games across those two seasons.

But the NFL suspended him again in the 2019 season for a sixth violation of the substance abuse policy, and he wasn't in the league in 2020 after failing to meet the requirements of his reinstatement process.

He was reinstated by the NFL in Sept. 2021 and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing in 12 games and catching five passes for 32 yards and a score. The Chiefs re-signed him in March, though he was released in late August as the team trimmed its roster to the 53-person limit.

He was quickly signed to Tennessee's practice squad.

It remains to be seen if Gordon will see much of the field Monday night, as he'll likely be buried behind players like Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Phillips (if he plays after coming into Monday with a "questionable" designation).

But it's a new chapter for Gordon's career, nonetheless.