Giants Rumors: Leonard Williams' Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprained MCL

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams reportedly has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL on Monday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Williams may miss time but "it’s not expected to be much." Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the diagnosis was "better than it could be."

Williams exited New York's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers after suffering a knee injury midway through the third quarter, and he didn't return. He told reporters after the game he didn't think it was going to be too bad, but he was set to undergo further testing Monday.

An eight-year veteran, Williams has been an incredibly durable player since he was drafted sixth overall by the New York Jets in 2015. He's missed just one game in his entire career, and he's developed into a defensive leader since joining the Giants midway through the 2019 season.

In his first two full season with the Giants, Williams racked up 18 sacks. He had totaled just 17 in his four-plus years with the Jets. The Giants named him a defensive co-captain for the 2022 season.

An injury to Williams is another significant blow to the Giants defensive line. New York played its first two games without both its starting edge-rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, who are dealing with knee and calf injuries, respectively.

While Williams is out, he will likely be replaced in the lineup by veteran Nick Williams, who played all 17 games for the Detroit Lions last season.