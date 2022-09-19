Bucs' Mike Evans Suspended 1 Game for Fight with Saints' Marshon Lattimore

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Add another chapter to the story of the personal rivalry between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

The two were featured players in a brawl between the two teams during Tampa Bay's 20-10 victory over the Saints on Sunday. They were each ejected, but the punishments didn't stop there.

Evans was suspended one game by the NFL for his actions Sunday, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was first to report the suspension. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted there were no other punishments for Lattimore or anyone else involved in the incident. Evans will miss Week 3's matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The incident started after Tom Brady's pass to Scotty Miller fell incomplete in the fourth quarter. As Katherine Terrell and Jenna Laine of ESPN noted, Lattimore "appeared to wave his arm at Brady in a dismissive manner."

Leonard Fournette responded by shoving Lattimore, who then shoved the Buccaneers running back before Evans came running onto the field to shove the New Orleans cornerback to the ground.

Lattimore and Evans were each ejected.

"All I seen was we were trying to get a flag called or whatever, and it wasn't called, and all I see is Lattimore, he like punched Lenny in the face or something like that and like, pushed Tom. That's all I saw. I just pushed him," Evans said.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen pointed out that Lattimore was not the instigator but still retaliated.

"You see these things happen all the time," Allen said. "What I'd like to see is Marshon not retaliate. I believe it was Leonard Fournette, not 100 percent positive, I believe he was the first one to kind of push and shove Lattimore. Usually, they don't get the instigator, they get the responder. I think what happened after that was a little bit excessive."

Terrell and Laine pointed out there is a "long-running feud" that "has often turned physical" between Evans and Lattimore.

Evans ran onto the field and shoved his counterpart in 2017 and was suspended for one game as a result.

Lattimore did the initial shoving during a 2020 game, and Evans shoved him back. The cornerback was fined $10,500 as punishment for that incident.

The latest skirmish happened in a contest that was tighter than the final score indicated. It was tied at three heading into the fourth quarter, although Tampa Bay scored 17 straight points with a Brady touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman, a Ryan Succop field goal and a pick-six for Mike Edwards.

By the time Michael Thomas scored a late touchdown for New Orleans, the game was well in hand.

Tampa Bay broke a seven-game regular-season losing streak to the Saints with the win.