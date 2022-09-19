Way-Too-Early NFL Playoff Predictions

1 of 8

Jaylen Waddle had a huge game for the Miami Dolphins offense in Week 2. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

No. 7 Denver Broncos (9-8)

The race for the seventh seed in the AFC is going to be fascinating. Using playoff data from 2010-2019, the odds of making the playoffs after an 0-2 start are around 11 percent, per Justis Mosqueda of ACME Packing Company.

That's bad news for both the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders. Both of them could be battling the Denver Broncos down the stretch for this last spot.

The Broncos are not looking as sharp as you would think with Russell Wilson at the helm. An upset loss to the Seattle Seahawks combined with scoring just 16 points against the Houston Texans in Week 2 cast some doubt on how well the Wilson addition is going to work out.

That being said, they sit at 1-1 and have plenty of time to get things figured out with Wilson.

No. 6 Miami Dolphins (11-6)

The Miami Dolphins had two major question marks heading into this season—Tua Tagovailoa and the offensive line.

Tagovailoa was sacked just one time while putting up six touchdowns in the Dolphins' mad-scramble comeback win over the Ravens. Of course, having Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill combine for 22 receptions, 361 yards and two touchdowns doesn't hurt, either.

The Ravens aren't going to be the only team that struggles to defend those two. The New England Patriots didn't really have an answer for them in Week 1, and the Dolphins' defense held New England to just seven points.

That gives the Dolphins the leg up in the division over everyone except the Buffalo Bills. They are positioned well to grab one of the wild-card spots.

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (12-5)

The Los Angeles Chargers came up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, but the margin between the two teams is razor-thin.

Justin Herbert's squad actually outgained the Chiefs 401-319 and had 21 first downs to their 15, but a pick-six in the fourth quarter made the difference.

The loss could become even more painful for the Chargers, as these two teams are likely to compete for playoff positioning all year. Herbert also came away from the game with a rib injury, although Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported he is on track to play in Week 3.

As of right now, L.A. is the clear No. 2 team in the division after playing Kansas City close and earning a Week 1 win over the Raiders that included sacking Derek Carr five times and collecting three interceptions.