Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Flacco and QB Waiver-Wire Fantasy Tips

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Talk about a wild opening slate of games Sunday.

There was Tua Tagovailoa leading the Miami Dolphins to a comeback fourth-quarter win. Joe Flacco did the same for the New York Jets. Jared Goff was slinging the ball around like he was Matt Stafford. Carson Wentz nearly kept pace.

For fantasy players, the question is which player should be targeted on waivers this week if you need help at the quarterback position?

Let's just eliminate Flacco immediately. Yes, his 307 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns was impressive. He's now hit 300 passing yards in back-to-back games.

But he's only keeping Zach Wilson's seat warm. And before this season, the last time Flacco hit 300 passing yards in a game was back in Sept. 2019. He last hit three or more touchdown passes in a game in Nov. 2020. Flacco is having a nice run, but trusting it to last is folly.

Goff is a safer option than Flacco, and he won't be losing his starting spot anytime soon. But don't be fooled by Sunday's four passing touchdowns—Goff didn't have a single game with four touchdowns last year, and he had just three games with three passing scores. He hit 300 or more passing yards in just one game last season.

Yes, Goff's supporting cast on offense has improved. And in deeper leagues or two-QB formats, he's not a bad insurance policy to roster. But don't expect him to be a viable starter on a weekly basis—his ceiling is just too low.

We turn to Wentz, who for fantasy players is sort of liking stopping at a food truck you don't know anything about. Sure, sometimes you might find a hidden gem. But other times, well, the experience may be less than pleasant, let's leave it at that.

The point is that you never really know which Wentz you'll get. He is chaos. Consistent inconsistency.

Generally, he puts up just enough stats to sit near the top of the QB2 range, which means he absolutely should be rostered in all formats. But if you have a more reliable option, Wentz should remain benched. He's a player to utilize in really appealing matchups or during bye weeks, but trusting him weekly is feast or famine.

And then there's Tua, the most intriguing player we'll mention. It would be easy to focus on the extremes, like overhyping him after his 469-yard, six-touchdown performance against the Ravens, or devaluing him after two extremely ho-hum seasons and a pretty meh fantasy performance in Week 1.

The reality is probably somewhere in the middle. He has better weapons than any other player discussed here in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle out wide. Those two are going to make a lot of plays for Tagovailoa after the catch.

And he also has a new head coach, Mike McDaniel, and an offensive scheme that should help elevate his game.

If starting Wentz in fantasy is going to a random food truck and hoping for the best, Tagovailoa is like ordering a random special at a restaurant you've enjoyed in the past. You trust the establishment, but you don't know if you can trust this particular meal.

That makes him a high-end QB2 option. If he's available in your league, go get him. He almost assuredly isn't going to have another performance like the one on Sunday, but he still has breakout potential this season you shouldn't be dismissing out of hand.