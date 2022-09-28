Report: Jameis Winston Not Practicing with Back Injury; 'Basic Tasks' Painful for QB

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly isn't practicing ahead of the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Winston was not spotted at Wednesday's practice session.

Winston is dealing with a back injury, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported Wednesday that the veteran signal-caller is "determined" to play through the injury despite the fact that he is experiencing pain while doing "basic tasks," such as getting in and out of a car.

Winston's health became a focal point of the early season for the Saints when Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported he took the field in a Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with four fractures in his back and was "playing in a lot of pain."

The Florida State product was also limited to just seven games in 2021 because of a torn ACL.

When healthy, Winston's resume includes a 2015 Pro Bowl selection and a 2019 campaign that saw him lead the league with 5,109 passing yards but also 30 interceptions. He has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 858 yards, four touchdowns and a league-high five picks in three games in 2022 while posting a 1-2 record.

If Winston has to miss this week's game against Minnesota or any future games, veteran Andy Dalton is primed to step in.

While Dalton is past his prime that includes three Pro Bowl selections, he is a solid veteran option who can keep the team afloat until the starter is ready to return.