Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri Becomes Youngest Ever at 15 Years Old to Play in EPL

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Ethan Nwaneri only had a brief cameo in Arsenal's 3-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday, but it was a moment to remember for the teenager.

At 15 years and 181 days, Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he subbed in for Fabio Vieira in the second minute of second-half injury time.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (16 years, 30 days) held the previous mark, and Nwaneri broke a club record that was previously held by Cesc Fabregas.

"It was a pure gut feeling," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of bringing Nwaneri on. "I met the boy, I really liked what I saw. He trained with us a couple of times. I had that feeling yesterday that if the opportunity could come, I would do it. He deserves it."

This adds to the youth movement Arteta has helped to fuel since arriving as manager in 2019, and the benefits of that focus were on display against Brentford.

Vieira, who only turned 22 in May, scored the Gunners' final goal Sunday.

Bukayo Saka assisted on William Saliba's opener in the 17th minute. He and Saliba are both only 21, with the former already asserting himself as a fulcrum in the club's attack.

Nwaneri hasn't been included on lists of the brightest young talents in world football or considered a can't-miss prospect within Arsenal's youth squads.

But after Sunday, his continued development will be closely followed by supporters.